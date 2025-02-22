MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi court to rule on Karti Chidambaram’s plea in Chinese visa scam case on March 5

The ED had registered the money laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011

PTI Published 22.02.25, 06:42 PM
Kati Chidambaram

Kati Chidambaram File picture

A Delhi court is likely to deliver on March 5 its order on Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking stay on proceedings in alleged Chinese visa scam related money laundering case against him and others.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order on Saturday after hearing arguments on Karti's application, which has sought to stay the proceedings claiming lack of sanction from authorities concerned.

The ED had registered the money laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

The federal agency has filed its case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of an FIR by the CBI in the same case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

