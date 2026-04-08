‘Intruder’ search for nephew: SUV driver who breached Delhi Assembly sent to 8 Days custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the SUV driver accused of a security breach on the Assembly premises to eight days’ police custody.

When the accused, Sarabjeet Singh, was produced before judicial magistrate Kartik Taparia, the police sought 10 days’ custody but were granted eight days.

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Singh, 37, is believed to be a “follower of the Kisan Andolan (farmers’ agitation)”. He had shared several posts on social media expressing support for farmer leaders who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation. Some of this content was later deleted either by him or by the original uploaders.

A senior police officer said that Singh drove the vehicle in a “dangerous manner with apparent intent to run over security personnel on duty, thereby endangering their lives”. The SUV, bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration from Pilibhit, rammed through Gate No. 2 around 2pm. It approached from the Delhi University side, took a sharp turn, broke the boom barriers and entered the premises, the police said.

The Assembly has six gates. Gate No. 2 is designated for VIP movement and is usually opened only during special events, while Gate No. 1 and the service gate handle regular access, he added.

Singh’s son Yuvaraj said his father had gone to Delhi in search of his missing nephew but he was unable to understand why he broke through the Assembly gate.

“He had left Puranpur on April 1. Later, he went to Bareilly. He didn’t call us thereafter. We don’t know when he reached Delhi, but he had left home for Delhi. His sister’s son, Harman Singh, 20, who lives in Delhi, has been missing since April 1. He had told us that he was going to Delhi in search of him,” Yuvaraj was quoted as saying.

Harman hails from Gola Gokarannath in Lakhimpur Kheri and was studying in a Delhi college. The police had tracked his last location to Anand Sahib, Punjab.