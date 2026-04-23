JNU teachers oppose 5% quota for staff children, call move regressive and inequitable

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers on Wednesday opposed the institution's decision to create an extra 5 per cent seats in all courses exclusively for the children of its staff.

The teachers said such a move would prioritise privilege over social equity.

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Nine years after abolishing the deprivation point system, a policy meant to give extra weightage to students from backward regions in admission to research courses, the university last week decided to create 5 per cent supernumerary seats for the children of its staff and teachers with effect from the current academic year.

Since its inception, JNU has been awarding extra points to students from backward districts and to women students in admission. The policy continues in admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, it has been discontinued for PhD admissions since 2017, when the university adopted the UGC's rules on such matters.

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) said their collective body had never sought such a privilege for their children. The general body of the JNUTA, in its meeting on Tuesday, decided to oppose the "regressive" move.