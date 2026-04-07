Car bursts through Delhi Assembly gates, 3 held in security scare near Speaker’s vehicle

A car driven by a masked man broke through an iron gate of the Delhi Assembly complex and left after placing a bouquet near Speaker Vijender Gupta’s car, triggering a security scare.

Senior police officers led by special commissioner Anil Shukla, along with bomb squad teams, rushed to the spot but nothing suspicious was found. Delhi police have arrested three persons.

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A police officer said the car — a Tata Sierra bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number — barged into the complex through Gate No. 2 and remained inside for five minutes before exiting through the same gate. No suspicious object was found in the bouquet left behind. Later, a police team traced and seized the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

“The driver, identified as Sarabjeet Singh, was arrested from near north Delhi’s Roopnagar area along with two other suspects. They are being interrogated to ascertain the real motive behind the incident,” the officer said.

A preliminary probe revealed that Sarabjeet broke through Gate No. 2, which is used for VIPs, got out of the car and placed a bouquet on the porch near the Speaker’s car before driving away. He was seen on CCTV camera footage hitting the tall iron gate and a boom barrier on the way in and out.

“It was a major security breach. How could a car barge into a highly protected zone through a VIP gate guarded by CRPF personnel, create commotion and escape through the same gate after spending nearly five minutes inside the compound?” the police officer asked, adding that the security staff at the gate were also being questioned.