Dhaka keeps eyes on political choices of other half as Bengal assembly polls shape ties

The Bengal elections is formally a state contest inside India. In practice, it is also a foreign-policy event in Bangladesh.

Few elections in South Asia are watched so closely across an international border, and fewer still carry consequences so immediate for trade, security, minority politics and regional diplomacy.

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This year the interest in Dhaka is sharper than usual because Bangladesh itself

has changed.

The country now has a new government led by Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). For years, India viewed the BNP with caution, often preferring its arch rival Awami League and worrying about the BNP’s historical proximity to Islamist forces, especially the Jamaat-e-Islami which had long been its ally.

Yet geopolitics has a way of disciplining old preferences. With the previous political order gone and Bangladesh entering a new phase, New Delhi has adjusted quickly. Scepticism has given way to pragmatism. India now appears more willing to work with a BNP-led government than many once expected.

That reset, however, somehow collides with politics in Bengal.

For the BJP, Bengal remains the most significant large state it has failed to conquer. It has broken through in much of India, but Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has repeatedly thwarted its bid on Bengal.

In its unusually determined and overbearing attempt this time, the BJP has returned to the themes that have served it elsewhere: identity polarisation, and claims of administrative bias, minority appeasement, border insecurity and alleged illegal migration from Bangladesh.

In Bengal, the communal card and the Bangladesh card are often the same thing.

That is why Dhaka is watching.

Bengal is not just another Indian state to Bangladesh. It is the nearest political mirror, the main commercial gateway and the emotional hinge between the two countries.

The border is dense with roads, railways, markets, family ties and cultural memory. Calcutta remains central to Bangladeshi travel and trade. Political moods in Bengal are therefore felt more directly in Bangladesh than developments in most Indian states.

The deeper reason lies in history. Bengal was partitioned in 1947, splitting a shared linguistic and cultural world into West Bengal inside India and East Bengal as part of Pakistan, later Bangladesh after 1971. That history never fully ended.

The two Bengals developed under different states, economies and ideologies, yet retained habits of familiarity rare in South Asia’s harder borders. Books, music, cinema, migration and kinship continued to flow even when official relations chilled.

So when Bengal votes, Bangladesh does not see a distant province voting. It sees the other half of a once-united political space making choices that may shape its own future.

The immediate diplomatic context matters as well. India’s ties with Bangladesh became unsettled during the transition period that preceded the new BNP-led government. Delhi, which had invested heavily in relations with the earlier dispensation, suddenly faced uncertainty.

Since then, both sides have moved to stabilise matters. Reports of visa easing and renewed engagement suggest that India recognises the need for a workable relationship with whoever governs in Dhaka.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, needs functional ties with its largest neighbour.

But election campaigns often disrupt strategic logic. If India’s central government seeks better relations with Dhaka while the BJP portrays Bangladesh as a source of disorder, migration and demographic threat in its Bengal campaign, the contradiction is obvious.

For the BJP, the calculation is tempting. Bengal has a large Muslim population, many concentrated in districts near the Bangladesh border. Border politics has long carried electoral charge. Allegations of infiltration, forged documents and manipulated voter rolls can energise segments of the electorate.

Recent reporting on deletions from electoral rolls and accusations that legitimate voters are being treated as foreigners has added another combustible layer. Non-BJP parties claim that citizenship anxieties are being used selectively. Whether every allegation is proven is almost beside the point; the atmosphere itself is politically useful.

In Bangladesh, however, such rhetoric is read differently. There it sounds less like border management than routine vilification of Bangladeshis and Bengali Muslims. That perception matters because the new BNP government cannot afford to appear pliant before India.

Unlike previous arrangements, today’s Bangladeshi politics is more contested, more nationalist and more sensitive to public opinion. If Delhi wants warmer ties, it cannot easily tolerate a campaign next door that turns Bangladesh into a warning label.

The Muslim issue in Bengal also resonates beyond India’s borders. Muslims make up more than a quarter of the state’s population and are electorally decisive in many seats.

Mamata Banerjee has cultivated Muslim support through welfare politics and explicit opposition to measures such as the Citizenship Amendment Act. The BJP argues this amounts to appeasement and seeks Hindu consolidation in response.

That contest is closely followed in Dhaka because it is taken as a barometer of India’s broader direction. If Muslims in India’s most culturally Bengali state are increasingly treated as suspect voters or demographic threats, Bangladeshis infer something larger about Indian politics. If, conversely, pluralist politics still prevails in Bengal, it offers a counterpoint to the majoritarian trend elsewhere.

Then there is the Jamaat factor.

In Bangladesh’s recent election, the Jamaat-e-Islami performed strongly in several districts along the Indian border. That has attracted attention in India, particularly in Bengal and Assam, where security agencies and political parties have long viewed Islamist mobilisation through a cross-border lens.

To many Indian strategists, the rise of Jamaat in frontier districts is not merely a Bangladeshi domestic development; it is seen as a potential source of ideological and migration pressure spilling westward.

This can be exaggerated for electoral use, but it is not entirely imaginary as a concern. Border regions are where smuggling networks, informal migration routes and identity politics intersect.

When Jamaat gains organisational depth there, Indian parties notice. The BJP, especially, can fold such developments into a narrative that only hardline politics can secure Bengal.

Yet that same narrative risks misunderstanding Bangladesh. Tarique Rahman’s administration has its own legitimacy to establish and its own reasons to maintain stable ties with India. New Delhi’s more favourable recent approach suggests it understands this distinction. Treating all political change in Bangladesh as Islamist drift would be analytically lazy and strategically costly.

Mamata’s position adds another layer of complexity. Trinamool has generally been easier for Dhaka to deal with rhetorically than the BJP, given the Bengal ruling party’s resistance to anti-migrant politics and its cultural affinity with Bangladesh.

Yet Mamata has also been the principal obstacle to one of Dhaka’s most important bilateral objectives: a Teesta river water-sharing agreement.

For Bangladesh, Teesta is not symbolic. It is material. Water flows affect agriculture, livelihoods and regional development in northern Bangladesh.

Successive Indian central governments have indicated willingness to move forward, only to run into opposition from Bengal, where water politics and federal prerogatives matter deeply. Mamata has repeatedly resisted arrangements she says would hurt her state’s interests.

Thus, Dhaka’s relationship with Trinamool is neither simple nor sentimental. Mamata may be politically preferable to many Bangladeshis on questions of communal harmony, but she is also the leader most associated with blocking Teesta progress. She can be simultaneously friendlier in tone and harder in substance.

This is why no result in Bengal offers Bangladesh an uncomplicated “sense of victory”.

A BJP win could align Bengal more closely with the central government, perhaps making some infrastructure and bilateral coordination easier. But it would likely come packaged with sharper rhetoric on migration, citizenship and border identity. That would poison public sentiment in Bangladesh and make cooperation politically expensive for the BNP government.

A Trinamool victory would preserve a buffer against aggressive communal politics and sustain the social-cultural ease between the two Bengals. Yet it could also mean continued deadlock on the Teesta and persistent friction between Calcutta and Delhi that slows broader initiatives.

From Dhaka’s perspective, therefore, the election is less about choosing favourites than about calculating risks.

There is another reason the vote matters. Bangladesh’s own democratic transition has altered Indian assumptions. For years, many in Delhi believed Dhaka’s trajectory was largely predictable. It no longer is. A BNP-led government with greater domestic legitimacy and more diversified foreign options will bargain differently. China remains present. Gulf ties matter. Western scrutiny matters. India cannot assume primacy.

That makes Bengal more strategically valuable than before. A stable, cooperative Bengal can anchor India’s eastern relationship with Bangladesh through commerce, connectivity, educational exchange and cultural ease. A polarised Bengal can become the arena through which bilateral mistrust is constantly reproduced.

Bengal’s ballot thus will indicate whether India’s eastern politics is moving towards pragmatic coexistence or permanent mobilisation around fear. It will show whether Delhi can build ties with a BNP-led Bangladesh while its domestic politics pulls in the opposite direction.

And it will reveal whether the two Bengals, separated by borders but linked by history, can still moderate each other — or whether they will now sharpen each other’s anxieties instead.