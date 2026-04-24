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regular-article-logo Friday, 24 April 2026

Delhi court rejects Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to visit father in hospital

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had opposed the plea, saying Rashid could meet his father even on a custody parole

PTI Published 24.04.26, 08:21 PM
Abdul Rashid Sheikh

Abdul Rashid Sheikh PTI

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed an interim bail plea of jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to meet his ailing father. Special Judge Prashant Sharma rejected the plea seeking the relief.

Engineer had sought interim bail, saying he needed to meet his critically ill father who had been hospitalised and was on a ventilator. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had opposed the plea, saying he could meet his father even on a custody parole.

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Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.

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The Baramulla MP, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing trial in a terror funding case with allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him in the 2017 terror-funding case.

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