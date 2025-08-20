Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped' during Jan Sunwai, alleges BJP; accused detained

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked on Wednesday morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Civil Lines residence, the BJP said.

According to a senior police officer, the accused has been detained, and he is being interrogated. North Delhi DCP and other senior police officers are at the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in Delhi Police said the accused has been identified as Rajesh Bhaiji, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

"A person attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' today. Delhi Police has detained the accused and is questioning him," The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

According to media reports, the incident occurred when a man, posing as a complainant, allegedly 'slapped' the chief minister while she was interacting with citizens. He allegedly pulled her hair and slapped her.

While Gupta did not sustain injuries, the incident left her shaken, and a team of doctors was called to her residence.

Party sources said the accused, believed to be around 35 years old, first handed over some papers during the public hearing before launching the attack.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' programme, said the Delhi BJP said in a message.

Sachdeva said, "The police is investigating about the attacker... he took advantage of the situation as our CM interacts with people during 'Jan Sunwai'. He grabbed CM's hand and tried to pull her... Our CM is hardworking and strong woman... she will continue her work. She will continue to serve Delhi like she has been doing so far. Let the investigation be done..."

The Delhi BJP chief denied reports that the CM was slapped or a stone was pelted at her. Such incidents in politics are unacceptable, he said, adding that 'Jan Sunwai' will continue.

She is taking a rest right now and has made it clear that she will not cancel her scheduled programmes, he added.

The security at the camp office has been beefed up, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been informed about the incident, officials said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh visited the camp office where the incident happened.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said, "It is the failure of the Home Ministry. It should be investigated properly."

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"

Anjali, who was present at the spot, said, "This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunvai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal...I was there...The person was speaking and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away..."

Another eyewitness said, “I was there for the Jan Sunwai, and suddenly there was chaos. Suddenly there was an attack on the CM, the attacker seemed to have been prepared. This is a very shameful act.”

A Jan Sunwai is an open house for public grievances.