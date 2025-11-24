Delhi boy loses ear after being mauled by Pitbull dog, police arrest dog owner

A six-year-old boy in northwest Delhi lost his right ear and suffered deep wounds after a pitbull burst out of a neighbour’s home and mauled him on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

Officers said the dog’s owner, a 50-year-old tailor Rajesh Pal, was arrested after a case was registered in Prem Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening, when the child was playing outside his house.

According to preliminary inquiry, the dog had been brought home around one-and-a-half years ago by Rajesh Pal's son, Sachin Pal, who is presently lodged in jail in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.

A PCR call was received at Prem Nagar police station at 5.38 pm reporting that a child had been severely injured by a pitbull and had been taken to the hospital by his parents, the officer said.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy was playing outside his house in Vinay Enclave, when the pitbull suddenly came out from a neighbour's residence and attacked him. The dog belongs to Rajesh Pal (50), a tailor by profession," he said.

"With assistance from neighbours, the parents managed to rescue the boy and rushed him to BSA Hospital in Rohini. The victim was later shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," the officer said.

Police said a team has collected the child's hospital records and taken the statement of the victim's father, Dinesh (32), who works at a private factory in Kirti Nagar.