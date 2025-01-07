MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Assembly polls on February 5, votes to be counted on February 8: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Our Web Desk Published 07.01.25, 02:55 PM
CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar File photo

Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

"It is a single-phase election… We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote… like we did in Maharashtra," Kumar said at a press conference.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu -- will also be held according to the same schedule.

