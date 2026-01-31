Decision on Sunetra Pawar’s oath taken without Sharad Pawar’s knowledge: NCP (SP) Maharashtra chief

NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit president Shashikant Shinde on Saturday said his party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders had no prior knowledge about the decision that NCP's Sunetra Pawar would take oath as the state Deputy Chief Minister.

Sunetra Pawar (62), wife of Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, was on Saturday sworn in as the first woman deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters, Shinde said, “There had been discussions and meetings on the two NCPs coming together. But Ajitdada is no more. Some broad positions had been discussed earlier. Now, we will discuss what needs to be done and then make a decision. How others respond is their call.” On questions over the apparent haste in conducting Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in ceremony, Shinde said the answers should come from her family, senior party leaders, or the chief minister and his colleagues.

“Ajit Pawar’s passing is a great loss to Maharashtra. When the state is in mourning, why this decision was taken is not known to us. They will have to explain it,” he said.

Sharad Pawar did not have prior knowledge about her swearing-in, Shinde said.

According to him, in the three months prior to Ajit Pawar’s January 17 meeting with Sharad Pawar, eight to ten meetings had been held.

“After the civic elections, a decision was taken to work towards unifying the two parties. This position was also conveyed to Sharad Pawar,” he said.

Referring to a video of the January 17 meeting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar that has gone viral, Shinde said it was held at Pawar senior’s residence and not at (NCP-SP) leader Jayant Patil’s house.

“...Ajitdada said he had discussed the matter with the state president and others, and that he has taken the decision,” Shinde said.

Candidates were fielded in civic polls across Maharashtra on the party (NCP) symbol, and it was discussed that a decision on unification would be taken after the results were declared, he said.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar wanted the two NCP factions to merge but faced resistance from senior leaders in his party, Shinde said he had no information on that.

“After completing all processes, we will try to bring leaders from both sides together and hold discussions. Based on the decisions they take, we will decide our next course of action,” he said.

Sharad Pawar also claimed on Saturday that he had “no idea” about the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar, and said that his late nephew Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 to announce the “merger” between the NCP factions.

“All discussions were held at their level, but it now appears the process may hit a roadblock following the accident,” said the NCP (SP) chief.

Referring to the viral video, Kiran Gujar, a close associate and confidant of Ajit Pawar and the Pawar family in Baramati, confirmed that it was of the January 17 meeting in which the “merger” talks were being finalised.

The video shows senior Pawar sitting at the centre while Ajit Pawar, NCP (SP) leaders Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Shashikant Shinde, Harshwardhan Patil, Rohit Pawar and Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe, holding discussions.

“The meeting took place on January 17, and Ajit Dada told me about the outcome of the meeting on January 21,” Gujar said.

