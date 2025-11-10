At least 8 people die, 24 injured, ‘body parts scattered’ as car blows up near Delhi’s Red Fort

Key Events

Amit Shah reached blast site, says probe underway on all angles

NSG team arrives at Red Fort blast site A National Security Guard (NSG) team has reached the spot near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station following the blast. The elite commando unit is assisting Delhi Police and forensic teams in examining the site and collecting evidence.

Home Minister Amit Shah reaches LNJP Hospital Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to meet the injured and review the situation.

PM Modi expresses condolences, says situation reviewed with officials Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.”

AAP terms Red Fort blast a ‘grave security lapse’, demands probe The Aam Aadmi Party has strongly condemned the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, calling it a major security failure. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called the blast “deeply worrying” on X and urged an immediate, thorough probe to find out how it happened. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh blamed Pakistan, accusing the Modi government of emboldening “Pakistani terrorists” by announcing a ceasefire and saying “the nation is not safe in Modi’s hands.”

All angles being probed, says home minister Amit Shah Union home minister Amit Shah said, “This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged several vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to check all nearby CCTV cameras. I have spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge — both are at the site. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a comprehensive probe. All options will be investigated immediately, and the results will be shared with the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately.”

Fire officer confirms eight dead, nine vehicles involved in blast Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik said, “We got information at around 6.55 pm about the blast outside the gate of Chandni Chowk Metro Station, and there were vehicles involved. We sent seven fire tenders, and the fire was doused by 7.29 pm. As per our information, six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were involved. We feared casualties, and we’ve now received confirmation from LNJP Hospital that eight people were brought dead and 18 are injured.”



Explosion occurred in i20 car According to NDTV, the explosion took place in an i20 car that had people inside at the time of the blast. Several ministers are reaching the spot.

Blast occurred in a slow-moving vehicle coming towards a red light: Delhi top cop New Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle coming towards a red light. Passengers were there, and other vehicles got affected. All the agencies — Delhi Police, FSL, NIA, and NSG teams — have arrived and are taking stock of the situation. Investigation is ongoing, and you will be updated. Some deaths have occurred, a few people are injured. The situation is being regularly monitored, and the Home Minister is being briefed continuously.”

Mamata expresses shock West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X, “Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured.”

PM Modi takes stock of situation, speaks to home minister Shah Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation following the blast near Red Fort and has spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah, according to NDTV. The Prime Minister has been briefed on the ongoing investigation and emergency response measures.

Videos show scale of devastation near Red Fort Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association captured the magnitude of the blast, PTI reported. One clip showed a body lying on a vehicle, while another showed a body on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts were scattered near the explosion site, underscoring the severity of the incident.

High alert across states Following the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station, police in Maharashtra have placed the state on high alert, PTI reported. Kolkata police sources said an alert had already been issued on Sunday, and all units across the city are now on the highest level of vigilance.

Metro gates sealed, senior CRPF official reaches site Delhi Police has restricted entry and exit from Gate Nos. 1 and 4 of the Lal Quila (Red Fort) Metro Station following the blast. CRPF DIG Kishor Prasad has reached the spot and said, “It is too early to say anything. I am just going to the site.”

Injured eyewitness recounts moment of blast Zeeshan, an auto driver injured in the Red Fort blast, told reporters, “The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car.”

Police say investigation underway A Delhi Police official said, “As of now, I can’t tell you anything. Investigation is being done.” Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik says, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot."

Fire brought under control, says Deputy Chief Fire Officer Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik said, “We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot.”

Eight dead, 24 injured: Report Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital, three are critically injured, and one is in stable condition, according to the Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital, speaking to ANI. According to a PTI report, at least 24 people have been injured so far in the car blast

Extra pickets, random checks ordered “All district units, including the Special Cell and Crime Branch, have been put on alert,” a senior officer said. Teams have been directed to conduct random checks of vehicles and lodges near the Delhi-Haryana border.

Security tightened across Delhi Police have enhanced surveillance at all border points connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has also been ramped up in sensitive zones, including railway stations and metro premises.