Balloon gas cylinder explosion kills one, injures four in Mysuru

A balloon seller was killed and four others injured in a balloon gas cylinder explosion here on Thursday, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said.

According to her, the accident happened near the entrance of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority in the city. Police had earlier said two persons died in the incident.

“The balloon seller, appearing to be a 40 year-old man, was killed instantaneously while four others suffered injuries. The condition of the injured is critical,” she told reporters.

Police said a large number of people had arrived for the exhibition due to Christmas vacation.