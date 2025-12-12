MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shivraj Patil, former Union home minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, passes away at 90

The longtime Congress leader, known for his seven-term tenure from Latur and his roles in national governance, leaves behind a significant parliamentary legacy spanning decades of public service

PTI Published 12.12.25, 08:52 AM
Shivraj Patil

Shivraj Patil File picture

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning.

Patil, 90, passed away at his residence ‘Devghar’ after a brief illness, family sources said.

He is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who is a BJP leader, and two granddaughters.

The Congress leader was Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He was the Governor of Punjab and also served as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as municipal council chief of Latur and was elected as an MLA in the early 70s. Later, he went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times. He lost to BJP’s Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Known for his dignified conduct, he never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations, said a party leader.

Patil was also known for his vast reading, meticulous study, and articulate presentation. His command over Marathi, English, and Hindi, along with his exceptional grasp of constitutional matters, made him a much-respected parliamentarian of his time, added the party leader.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

