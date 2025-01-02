Congress student body asks PM Modi to name new Delhi college after Manmohan Singh instead of Veer Savarkar

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to name Delhi University's upcoming college after former prime minister Manmohan Singh, instead of Veer Savarkar.

PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institution was approved by Delhi University's Executive Council, its highest decision-making body, in 2021.

Also Read Poor taste

In a letter to the Prime Minister, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary highlighted Singh's contributions to education and governance, requesting that the college honour his legacy.

Singh, who passed away last month at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi, was a veteran leader of the UPA government and a transformative figure in Indian politics.

"Honourable Prime Minister, you are set to inaugurate a college named after Veer Savarkar under the University of Delhi. NSUI strongly demands that this institution be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji. His recent passing has left a deep void, and the most fitting tribute to his legacy would be to dedicate premier educational institutions in his name," the letter read.

NSUI also called for including Singh’s life journey, from a post-Partition student to a global icon, in academic curricula.

They emphasised that Singh's legacy as a scholar, economist and public servant symbolised resilience, merit and dedication to public welfare.

"Singh established numerous institutions like IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and introduced the Central Universities Act. Naming institutions after him will inspire generations and honour his transformative vision. The government must act immediately to recognise his unparalleled contributions to India," the NSUI said.

NSUI further requested the establishment of a central university named after Singh and the inclusion of his achievements in the academic curricula.

The letter has also been forwarded to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging immediate action.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.