Congress signals support for Tejashwi, Kharge calls Nitish Kumar ‘mentally retired’ CM

Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and spokesperson Pawan Khera, set the tone for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday, hinting at support for RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Pawan Khera, the party’s media chief, hinted that the Congress was comfortable with Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s CM face without explicitly declaring it.

When asked why the party had not announced Yadav, Khera replied, “We are contesting on issues. Faces are in front of you. All is known to everyone. You are asking a question, to which the answer is already known.”

On why the Congress was shying away this time despite backing Yadav in 2020, he said, “When the Sun is shining bright in the sky, you do not need to declare it.”

Kharge, in his opening remarks at the CWC, claimed the BJP had “mentally retired” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and called the upcoming Assembly elections a chance to end the Modi government’s “corrupt rule”.

Kharge also made a reference to US President Donald Trump's recent statements and actions and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our problems at the international level are the result of the diplomatic failure of Narendra Modi and his government. The very friends whom the prime minister boasts about as 'my friends' are today putting India in numerous troubles," Kharge said.

The Congress president also criticised the BJP and the Election Commission over “vote chori” and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, asserting that it was crucial to hold the CWC in Bihar to “reaffirm our pledge to protect this country's democracy and Constitution.”

He recalled that 85 years ago, the first Constituent Assembly proposal was introduced in Bihar at the Ramgarh AICC session, emphasising that fair and transparent elections are the foundation of democracy.

Kharge highlighted various issues plaguing Bihar, including economic slowdown, unemployment, flood mismanagement, and the unfulfilled promises of reviving the sugar industry.

He said, “The Nitish government promised development, but Bihar's economy is lagging behind. The ‘double engine’ claim proved hollow, with no special package from the Centre.”

On unemployment, he noted, “The promise of 2 crore jobs remains unfulfilled. Youths are wandering without employment…every year, millions of youth migrate and due to the recruitment scam, young people are protesting on the streets and facing police lathicharge.”

Addressing caste and reservation concerns, Kharge said, “80 per cent of Bihar's population belongs to the OBC, EBC, and SC/ST categories. The public wants transparency in caste census and reservation policies…A caste survey was also conducted in Bihar during the tenure of the Congress-led grand alliance government. I want to ask the prime minister, what compelled him to fail to secure constitutional protection for the 65 per cent reservation passed by the government for the people of Bihar?”

He further highlighted governance issues, stating, “The government and administration of Bihar have been on leave for a long time and incidents of robbery and murder occur every day. The crime rate is continuously increasing. There is a huge shortage of teachers in schools.”

Kharge concluded by promising development under a Congress-led government, saying, “The Congress, along with its alliance partners, will provide employment, education, health, social justice, and good governance to the people of Bihar. The people of Bihar have long dreamed of a ‘golden Bihar,’ and together we will make it a reality.”

Top Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, participated in the meeting.

The Assembly polls in Bihar are expected in November.