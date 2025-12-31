MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 31 December 2025

Congress flags Election Commission opacity in voter roll SIR and duplicate checks

Party raises alarm over changing protocols, software use and lack of clarity that it says could hurt poor illiterate voters during second phase rollout

Pheroze L. Vincent Published 31.12.25, 04:33 AM

Sourced by the Telegraph

The Congress has urged the Election Commission to be transparent about its rules and procedures amid issues with the mapping of voters and repeated extension of deadlines in the second phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

The party's Tamil Nadu MP Sasikanth Senthil cited a news report on the reintroduction of a software to detect voter duplication without any clarification on safeguards by the poll panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “As the second phase (of SIR) for the 12 states is declared, the Election Commission suddenly, after telling the Supreme Court that we are not using this in Bihar and that this software is not that great, suddenly brought back that software in these 12 states again…. There is no transparency on why this was done."

He said the BLO app was being updated every day with some new protocol. "If you are a BLO... and the app shows that there are two duplicates in your booth. What to do with them? There is no protocol for this. There is no training for this," he said.

Senthil also flagged the lack of clarity on the "relatives" with whom the voters needed to link their names in the enumeration forms.

“Nobody is able to understand what they are trying to do, but the biggest impact of whatever they are trying to do is going to fall on the poor people of this country. Those who are illiterate, those who don't have a voice... they will definitely suffer immensely from this entire SIR process,” the Tamil Nadu MP said.

"By keeping the control with them, by not being transparent, and continuously changing the rules every day, and not even giving any written clarification of what is happening, they are putting the country in doubt,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Indian National Congress (Congress) Election Commission (EC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What Mamata Banerjee’s no-holds-barred attack on Amit Shah reveals: SIR fear is the key

The Union home minister prepared when he read a charge sheet against the Bengal government. The chief minister, not known for backing out of a challenge, replied with belligerence that bordered on threats
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Tensions between India and Pakistan were among the list of hotspot issues mediated by China

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT