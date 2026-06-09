Digha, Durgapur, Bakkhali and beyond: Travellers embrace Bengal’s new free bus travel scheme for women

A spontaneous trip to Digha. A summer getaway to Kanthi. A planned visit to Durgapur. For several women across West Bengal, the state's newly launched free bus travel scheme is already making travel more affordable — and encouraging them to plan more trips.

Since June 1, women can travel free of cost on all state-run buses operated by WBTC, SBSTC and NBSTC, including long-distance routes. That means zero-fare journeys to destinations such as Digha, Bakkhali, Durgapur and even Darjeeling.

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My Kolkata spoke to women who have already availed the service and are making the most of the scheme.

A free ride back from Digha

Namita Kumari Sharma Picture: Sourced by the correspondent

For 26-year-old digital marketer Namita Kumari Sharma, the scheme turned an ordinary journey home into a pleasant surprise.

Returning alone from Digha after a family trip, Sharma boarded an NBSTC Volvo bus to Kolkata. A one-way AC ticket on the route usually costs between Rs 350 and Rs 400.

"On June 2, I visited the ticket counter and booked my ticket for the next day. They only asked for my Aadhaar card number and informed me about the available timings," she said.

Travelling on the 1pm bus, Sharma was impressed by both the service and the savings.

"The bus was clean and well-maintained, with comfortable seats, charging points and AC controls. We were even given complimentary water bottles, which I had never received on either private or government buses before. The driver and conductor were also very polite and helpful."

The bus was fully booked and reached Esplanade in about four-and-a-half hours after a brief halt at Kolaghat.

Sharma says the scheme will influence her future travel plans.

"My family and friends love travelling. We often visit Digha and are already planning trips to Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and other destinations across West Bengal."

Scepticism gives way to excitement

Swagata Bera Picture: Sourced by the correspondent

For 25-year-old private tutor Swagata Bera, who was returning from Kanthi with her husband, the free ticket came as a pleasant confirmation.

"We knew the scheme was about to be implemented, but many people were sceptical about whether free travel would actually be available on long-distance routes," she said.

"It was June 1, Monday. When I showed my ID proof and received a free ticket, I was really happy. Everyone on the bus seemed excited because this is the first time something like this has started in the state."

The savings have already inspired future travel plans.

"We are planning a trip to Darjeeling at the end of the year and will definitely try to avail the service then as well."

Making travel more accessible

Ishita Dey Picture: Sourced by the correspondent

Influencer Ishita Dey, 22, was travelling to Durgapur when she experienced the scheme for the first time.

"I was very excited and happy about the free bus travel, and so were the people travelling with me," she said.

Dey described the journey as smooth and comfortable, adding that the conductor was courteous and helpful.

"My experience was very nice. It felt exciting to experience something new like this in West Bengal."

Like many others, she is already looking forward to her next trip.

"I am planning to visit Digha in the future and will definitely use the service again."

How the free bus travel benefit works

According to the latest government notification, women wishing to avail the service will be issued a Smart Card through their respective BDO or SDO office. Applicants must submit a recent photograph and a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, passport, driving licence, Ayushman Bharat card, student ID, or any other government-issued identity proof. Until the Smart Cards are rolled out, women can avail free travel by showing any valid government-issued photo ID to the conductor and collecting a ticket.