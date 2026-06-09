'Sri Sri Jagannath Dev Mandir': Bengal government drops 'Dham' tag from Digha shrine on Odisha's request

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that the state government would remove the word "Dham" from the state-funded Lord Jagannath temple complex in Digha, accepting a request from Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi amid a long-running controversy over the nomenclature.

The complex, inaugurated by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee in April 2025, will henceforth be known as the "Sri Sri Jagannath Cultural Centre", while the temple within the premises will be called "Sri Sri Jagannath Dev Mandir", Adhikari said.

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The deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will be worshipped in accordance with prescribed Sanatani rituals and traditions, he added.

"We will remove the word 'Dham' from the complex and worship the deities strictly in accordance with prescribed Sanatani norms," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said he had recently discussed the issue with monks of ISKCON during a visit to its headquarters at Mayapur in Nadia district and was convinced that the nomenclature was not in keeping with Sanatani traditions.

The decision comes a month after the BJP assumed office in Bengal and follows objections from Odisha's BJP government, sections of religious leaders and servitors associated with the Jagannath Temple in Puri over the use of the word "Dham" for the Digha complex.

According to Adhikari, the original cabinet resolution and subsequent tender documents issued by the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government described the project as a cultural centre and contained no reference to the word "Dham".

"There were debates on the word right from the beginning, and the previous government had insulted Sanatani sentiments by including it," he alleged, adding that he had directed the chief secretary to issue the necessary notification and inform the trust managing the complex about the change.

Majhi welcomed the move and thanked Adhikari for what he described as a prompt and tradition-respecting decision.

In a post on X, the Odisha chief minister said the decision would strengthen cultural ties between the neighbouring states while preserving Odia heritage and the sanctity associated with Lord Jagannath.

The request was formally conveyed to Adhikari through Puri BJP MP Sambit Patra, who acted as Majhi's emissary.

Patra said devotees across the world, including Odisha's 4.5 crore people, had objected to the use of the term "Jagannath Dham" for the Digha complex.

"As per Sanatan Dharma, Adi Shankaracharya established the four sacred pilgrimage sites or Char Dham, of which the Jagannath Temple in Puri is one. There is no provision in our ancient tradition to add to those sites," he said.

At the same time, Patra welcomed the construction of a Jagannath temple in Bengal and stressed that the objection was limited to the use of the word "Dham".

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan also welcomed the decision, saying the controversy had arisen from a misunderstanding of Sanatani traditions.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal, however, said the credit for resolving the dispute belonged solely to Lord Jagannath.

Spread across 20 acres in Digha, the complex was built at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore from the state exchequer as an architectural homage to the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri.

According to figures released by the managing trust, it attracted more than 1.3 crore visitors in its first year, averaging around 50,000 devotees a day, with significantly higher footfall during weekends and festivals.

The project had courted controversy even before its inauguration, with sections of the servitor community of the Puri Jagannath Temple objecting to the Digha shrine and directing their members not to participate in rituals there.