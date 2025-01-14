MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tamil Nadu: Coach of train derails, loco pilot's quick response averts major accident

The Villupuram-Puducherry train had approximately 500 passengers, and the derailment disrupted train services on the Villupuram route till 8.30 am

PTI Published 14.01.25, 02:18 PM
The passenger train that derailed near Tamil Nadu's Villupuram Railway Station, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

The passenger train that derailed near Tamil Nadu's Villupuram Railway Station, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. PTI

A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train.

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered.

When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train.

The derailment led to the disruption of train services on the Villupuram route till 8.30 am. The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short-distance train covering about 38 km.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

