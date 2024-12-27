Chhattisgarh: Five including two women killed in road accident in Kanker

Five persons including two women riding two motorcycles were killed when a drunk SUV driver mowed them down in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Friday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were 21-22 years old.

The Scorpio was heading to Antagarh from Bhanupratappur while the two motorcycles were coming from the opposite direction, said an official.

The SUV collided with the two bikes near Khandi river under Bhanupratappur police station limits.

Kamti Kawade, Priyanka Nishad, Sevan Kumar and Chokeshwar Prajapati died on the spot, while another man who was traveling with them but whose identity was yet to be ascertained suffered grievous injuries.

Police rushed him to hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the police official said.

The police arrested the SUV driver, who was drunk and driving at high speed, he added.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered and further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.