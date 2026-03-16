Election Commission replaces Bengal, Kolkata police top brass after chief and home secretaries

The Election Commission of India on Monday transferred Bengal’s director general of police Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar in the second administrative shuffle since the model code of conduct came into effect after the Bengal Assembly poll schedule was announced on Sunday.

Pandey was replaced by Siddh Nath Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, while 1996-batch officer Ajay Nand has been appointed the new Kolkata Police commissioner.

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Gupta was serving as the DG (Correctional Homes) and has been replaced by N. Ramesh Babu.

The Election Commission has also appointed Ajay Ranade as the ADG (Law and Order).

On Sunday night, the Election Commission had removed Bengal’s chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty and home secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena. Dushyant Nariala was appointed chief secretary and Sanghamitra Ghosh as home secretary.

The poll panel’s order said that its directions would have to be implemented immediately and a compliance report submitted to the central poll panel by 3pm, Monday.

“The officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election related posts till the completion of elections,” the directive addressed to the state chief secretary stated.

In Parliament, the Trinamool members walked out protesting against the transfers of the top state administrative officials.

“In the dead of night, the chief secretary, home secretary of Bengal were removed by the Election Commission. EC have all the power to do it. They can (misuse their power). I am wearing a white shirt; but they have the power to say it is not white, it’s a blue shirt. In protest against what the chief election commissioner is doing, we, all India Trinamool Congress are walking out for the day,” said Derek O’Brien, Trinamool leader in the Rajya Sabha.