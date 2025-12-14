Centre urges states to send women, SC and ST officers for key central deputation roles

The Centre has asked states to nominate more women officers and those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities for key central deputation posts, seeking to improve representation at decision-making levels.

In a communique to chief secretaries of all states, the Personnel Ministry said nominations should include officers unlikely to be recalled by their states for at least two years due to promotion considerations.

The officers are to be appointed under the Central Staffing Scheme and as Chief Vigilance Officers in central public sector enterprises and other government organisations. CVOs function as an extended arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption.

“Sufficient names of women and SC and ST officers may be sponsored so that adequate representation can be provided to them,” the December 10 communique said, adding that details of any inquiry or complaint affecting vigilance status should also be forwarded.

The ministry said such deputations are crucial for building administrative capacity and enabling the exchange of state and national perspectives in governance.

"I would also like to draw your kind attention to the Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) data for IAS officers, which determines the extent to which officers could be sent on deputation to the Government of India. Proper cadre management requires an adequate number of officers to be deputed to the Centre under the Central Staffing Scheme," it said.

This will also ensure that every eligible officer has an opportunity to serve at the Centre at least once at the middle management level, the communique said. Further, it is requested to ensure that an officer, "once placed on the offer list", continues to be available for consideration throughout the year, it said.

The Ministry said withdrawal of the name of an officer, after his or her name has been recommended, may result in five years of debarment from central deputation, including foreign postings.

"The Government of India has been following a policy of debarring an officer for five years, if he/she fails to join the central deputation as per orders of DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), either on personal grounds or the refusal of the cadre to relieve him.

"It may be noted that withdrawal of the name of an officer after a panel has been recommended by the Civil Services Board results in debarment for five years," said the communique issued by Manisha Saxena, Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, DoPT.

It also asked them to ensure the names of officers debarred from central deputation should not be forwarded for appointments.

The DoPT said the nomination process for posts under the CSS, CVO positions in CPSEs, and other organisations will be routed through a dedicated portal from January 1, 2026.

The government, usually invites nominations every year to fill key posts, such as joint secretaries, directors, deputy secretaries, and CVOs. A similar communique has been sent to secretaries of all central government departments to recommend officers on central deputation.