Delhi govt bars late office hours for women staff, mandates safe drop in rare exceptions

The Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department has directed its branches to ensure that women employees are not made to stay in office beyond normal working hours except in unavoidable circumstances, underlining that their safety and dignity are paramount.

In an advisory issued earlier this week, the department also mandated that if women are required to work late, they must be dropped home safely. It stressed that instances of late sitting require clear safeguards, structured responsibility and strict oversight.

“… it is hereby directed that no woman employee shall be required or expected to remain in office beyond normal working hours unless absolutely unavoidable,” the advisory said, adding that in such cases the concerned branch head or reporting officer would be “personally responsible” for ensuring her safe return.

The advisory further asked branch heads to assess in advance whether late work is essential and to ensure women employees are not asked to stay back for routine or non-time-sensitive tasks that can be taken up the next working day.

"Remain fully accountable for ensuring that such arrangements are actually made and executed in a timely manner," it said.

The advisory also reminded all officers, branch heads, "to maintain a humane, gender-sensitive and responsible managerial approach, keeping foremost the safety and dignity of women employees".

"This advisory is expected to be complied with in letter and spirit, ensuring that the safety of women employees remains a non-negotiable for all," it read.