Centre rules out nationwide lockdown, calls rumours ‘completely false’

The Centre on Friday dismissed rumours of a nationwide lockdown, with Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri stating that no such proposal is under consideration.

“Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful,” Puri wrote on X.

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The clarification comes amid growing concern over global energy disruptions and rising crude oil prices, which have triggered speculation about possible restrictions.

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“The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges,” Puri said.

“India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner,” he added.

Crude oil prices have risen over the past month, from around Rs 70 per barrel to nearly Rs 122 per barrel, leading to fuel price increases of 20 per cent to 50 per cent in several regions, including Europe, North America, Southeast Asia and Africa.

To address supply concerns, the government has imposed export duties on petroleum products. Diesel exports will attract a duty of Rs 21.5 per litre, while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports will be taxed at Rs 29.5 per litre.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in central excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption on Friday.

Excise duty on petrol has been reduced to Rs 3 per litre, while diesel now carries nil excise duty.

Officials said recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “preparedness” had been misinterpreted, leading to speculation about a possible lockdown.

They clarified that the comments referred to administrative readiness in view of global uncertainties, not restrictions on movement or economic activity.

The rumours also surfaced around the anniversary of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, adding to public concern.

Globally, several Asian countries are considering measures to deal with fuel shortages. South Korea has launched a campaign to reduce energy consumption and is weighing work from home options.

Pakistan has shut schools temporarily and advised remote work, while Sri Lanka has declared a weekly public holiday to conserve fuel.