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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Supreme Court halts Gujarat bid to acquire Asaram Bapu land for sports complex

Bench orders status quo citing gaps in showcause notice as state plans project linked to Commonwealth Games and Olympic ambitions, faces legal hurdle

Our Bureau Published 28.04.26, 07:14 AM
Asaram land acquisition Supreme Court

Asaram. File picture

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the Gujarat government from taking any “coercive” measures to acquire the land and properties owned by rape convict Asaram Bapu.

The state intended to use the land and properties to develop a modern sports complex as part of its efforts to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 and to pursue an ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympics.

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A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed a “status quo” order to direct the state not to interfere with the present possession of the properties by Asaram and his family members at Motera, Ahmedabad.

The bench prima facie felt that the “showcause” notice issued by the state and the civic officials for the acquisition of over 45,000sqmt of land lacked “material particulars” and hence directed status quo till May 4, when the matter would be heard
again.

The apex court passed the directions while dealing with an appeal filed by Asaram and his trusts challenging an April 17 judgment passed by Gujarat High Court upholding the acquisition plan. The high court had commented on the alleged illegal encroachment of government land, including part of the Sabarmati riverbed.

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Asaram Bapu Land Acquisition Supreme Court Gujarat Government
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