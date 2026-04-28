MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Rajnath Singh to lead India at SCO meet as West Asia conflict shapes talks

Defence ministers from key nations gather in Kyrgyzstan with focus on terrorism, global security shifts and bilateral engagements on sidelines

Our Special Correspondent Published 28.04.26, 07:19 AM
Rajnath Singh SCO meeting

Rajnath Singh File picture

Rajnath Singh will lead the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers’ meeting in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, with the West Asia conflict expected to influence the forum’s discussions on global peace and security.

Terrorism and the evolving security challenges amid the shifting global alignments are likely to be on the agenda, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting will bring together defence leaders from India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran and other SCO member states. India is expected to reaffirm its position on tackling terrorism and underline the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This year’s SCO meeting is taking place in the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil being witnessed due to the situation in West Asia,” India’s defence ministry said in a statement.

“The SCO, one of the largest political and economic organisations of the region, may discuss measures to reduce the impact of the ongoing conflict.”

Rajnath is likely to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from some of the participating countries, including Russia and China, on the sidelines of the meeting.

The SCO is an inter-governmental organisation. Its members include India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.

Rajnath will highlight India’s commitment to global peace and underline New Delhi’s consistent stance on zero tolerance for terrorism and extremism, the defence ministry said.

RELATED TOPICS

Rajnath Singh SCO Summit Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Didi, amra achi': Women cheer for Mamata as TMC chief wraps up campaign

Mamata covered nearly 8km on foot from Sukanta Setu in Jadavpur to the Gopalnagar crossing Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a portrait of Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay at Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas district on Monday. 
Quote left Quote right

Who is he (Shah) to say Calcutta is a city of slums? You should first take care of Delhi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT