Centre opposes Sonam Wangchuk’s virtual court plea as Supreme Court defers decision

Solicitor-general argues video access would set a wider precedent while the activist remains in NSA detention over alleged threats to public order and the court schedules the next hearing for December 15

Our Bureau Published 09.12.25, 07:35 AM
Sonam Wangchuk.

Sonam Wangchuk. File picture

The Centre on Monday opposed a plea to allow climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to appear before the Supreme Court via videoconference from Jodhpur jail, where he is lodged.

Objecting to the plea, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta said granting the privilege to Wangchuk would lead to similar requests by other undertrials/ convicts across the country.

“I have something to say on this (request)… we will have to give the same treatment to all the convicts across the country… it is not an exception that can be allowed,” Mehta told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria during a brief hearing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal had made the request on behalf of Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J. Angmo.

The bench refrained from making any observation and posted the matter for further hearing on December 15.

Earlier, the Centre had defended Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA), saying his actions were “prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order”. The government had also confirmed that he was in perfect health.

Wangchuk was arrested and detained under the NSA on September 26, following the massive unrest in Leh in the wake of violent demonstrations demanding statehood and the region’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

