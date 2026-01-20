Government mandates Aadhaar authentication for denotified tribes welfare scheme

The government on Monday introduced Aadhaar-based authentication for beneficiaries under a scheme meant for the denotified tribes (DNTs), who are mostly migrant people and have been struggling to produce residential documents as they lack a permanent address.

A permanent address is a key requirement for the issuance of Aadhaar.

The ministry of social justice and empowerment issued a notification mandating Aadhaar-based authentication for beneficiaries under the Scheme for Economic Empowerment of De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities.

Civil society groups feared that the Aadhaar-based authentication would lead to the elimination of genuine beneficiaries.

There are 1,262 communities in India, including 40 in Bengal, that have been identified as denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic. They mainly move about from place to place, stay in temporary shelters and also in forests. Many of these communities were called “criminal castes” by the British.

Under the scheme, the government provides financial assistance for coaching to get admission to good educational institutions, and to self-help groups to improve their economic condition. Ayushman Bharat cards and housing facilities are also provided.

“An individual desirous of availing of the said benefit under the said scheme shall be required to undergo authentication, or furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number,” the notification on

Monday said.

“In case such an individual has not been assigned an Aadhaar number, he shall be required to make an application for enrolment,” it added.

“Till the time an Aadhaar number is assigned to a beneficiary, he may establish his identity to avail of the benefit by presenting other documents like Indian passport, 10th class or 12th class certificates, or ration card, etc,” the notification said.

Chakradhar Buddha, senior researcher at LibTech India, said Aadhaar-based authentication had already led to the elimination of a large number of genuine beneficiaries under several schemes, including the MGNREGA. He cited as a reason data mismatches owing to inconsistent redording of such information on vulnerable communities.