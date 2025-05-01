Centre bent under Rahul Gandhi’s pressure on caste census, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Centre's move to include caste enumeration in the next census, but claimed the decision was taken to divert people's attention from the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the timing of the caste enumeration decision was suspect as it was taken just a week after the terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town where 26 people, mostly tourists, were massacred.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed said the decision was taken to divert people's attention when the BJP-led government at the Centre was facing questions over the April 22 carnage.

On Wednesday, the Centre announced that caste enumeration will be a part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since independence hailed by the BJP and its allies as a “historic” step to help design “truly equitable and focused” policies. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA).

Raut emphasised that caste census is an issue linked to social justice.

"This decision is important in terms of the bahujan (people in majority) population. Even if the Cabinet (CCPA) has taken the decision (on caste enumeration), the people, the country, Dalits, oppressed and underprivileged society are giving Rahul Gandhi credit for it," he asserted.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, whose party is an ally of the Congress, pointed out that Gandhi has been consistently raising the issue of caste-based census for the last ten years.

"The government had to budge," he insisted, noting that credit for the move must be given to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Raut said the decision was taken ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar (due in late 2025) and West Bengal (2026).

The Rajya Sabha MP contended the BJP had been opposing a caste-based census.

Raut welcomed NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar's remarks favouring a rapprochement between estranged cousins - Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray.

Pawar, an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday said it will be good if the two families (Thackeray cousins) come together.

Raut maintained Uddhav Thackeray was "very positive" about political reunion with his estranged cousin Raj, who walked of the united Shiv Sena in 2005 and formed his own outfit the next year.

