CBI quizzes actor Vijay for second time in Karur rally stampede case in Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief faces six hour questioning over crowd management decisions delayed arrival and continuation of speech during deadly September rally

Our Special Correspondent Published 20.01.26, 07:28 AM
Vijay outside the CBI headquarters after his questioning on Monday.

Vijay outside the CBI headquarters after his questioning on Monday. PTI

The CBI on Monday questioned actor-politician Vijay for the second time in connection with the probe into the stampede at his rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur last September in which 41 people died.

The Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief arrived at the agency’s headquarters on Lodhi Road in a fleet of luxury SUVs around 10.20am and was questioned for six hours.

Sources said he was questioned by a team of officials, led by a deputy superintendent-rank officer, drawn from the agency’s anti-corruption unit.

“Several questions related to decision-making on the rally, reasons for his delayed arrival, his move to continue with his speech despite the chaos, and how much he knew about the turnout and the crowd mismanagement were asked. He was also asked about his decision to leave the venue when the situation worsened,” a CBI official said.

Vijay, the official said, reiterated his stand that he was not responsible for the tragedy and that he left the venue to avoid further problems.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order in October.

