Sonam Wangchuk signals flexibility on Ladakh statehood, Sixth Schedule demands

Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who spent six months in Jodhpur jail after being charged under the stringent National Security Act, took a conciliatory stand towards the Centre on the twin demands of statehood and autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday at the residence of his lawyer and Congress MP Vivek Tankha, Wangchuk said: “Overall, the main two issues are safeguards under the Sixth Schedule or (and) statehood.... So as I said, give and take. Therefore, if not on both, we would hope on one.

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“But if we are made to accommodate only on one side, give up this, give up that, ‘we will not give you what you wanted on both accounts, democracy or safeguards’, then that will be a problem,”

he said.

When asked to clarify if he would accept talks even if one of the demands is met, he replied: “No, I am not saying. It is for the leaders (of the Ladakh Apex Body, and the Kargil Democratic Alliance) to decide.... All I am saying is that I hope we do not do so in a rigid frame of mind.... Therefore, if it is mutually satisfactory, then it is a success. Win-win, it is a success. But it does not need to be 100 per cent, I win. Then, it won’t be a win-win. It will be a win-lose.”

Leaders who were part of the talks have reportedly rejected the Centre’s offer to accept protections under Article 371, granting special provisions for the region, instead of the two original demands.

Wangchuk was flanked by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, and lawyer Tankha.

Angmo said: “Sonam has been out after six months, you know. There’s a lot to process. He has not yet spoken to the leaders to understand what transpired in the last six months.... So, let him get (there), you know, we will meet you all again when he has a grip on the situation.”

Wangchuk said: “There are voices that ask how come so many people died with injuries in the chest? But I think all this could be undone. People could take back their suspicions and doubts and the

government can take back their cases.”