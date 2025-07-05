Businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead near Patna home, echoes son’s 2018 killing

Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar, was fatally shot outside his residence in Patna late Friday night, sparking outrage over Bihar's law and order situation.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on July 4. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Patna, Diksha, "On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan." She added, "The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway... One bullet and one shell have been recovered."

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case. “The SIT will be led by the SP City Central,” he said.

The brazen killing in a high-security area has triggered strong reactions from political parties, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading barbs.

RJD leader Rishi Mishra accused the Nitish Kumar-led government of losing public confidence. “We need to understand that the (Nitish) government has lost its credibility. The honourable CM is in an unconscious state. The police should have been involved in basic intelligence, however, they are working to nab liquor smugglers so that they can earn something. The people have lost trust on the government,” Mishra said.

RJD’s Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “The government will have to answer as a businessman was killed in the posh area of Gandhi Maidan. The police reached after two hours. It happened near the police headquarters. Tejashwi Yadav has been showing the crime bulletin, but this government is sleeping... Bihar wants to get rid of this government now... It is a Gunda Raj, what else?"

BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said, “Gopal Khemka was a fine businessman and great social worker. His murder near his house, Gandhi Maidan Police Station is nearby... his family said the police arrived at the spot 1.30 hours after being informed. This is a cause of concern for the administration. Officials should take it very seriously and the murderers should be nabbed and given strict punishment. The opposition is raising questions on law and order just for politics. Law and order is under control, however, this is an unfortunate incident which should not have happened.”

The murder has revived memories of a similar tragedy in 2018, when Gopal Khemka’s son, Gunjan Khemka—then a BJP leader and state convener of the party’s small industries cell—was also shot dead in cold blood at his cotton bandage factory in Hajipur.

On the day of his funeral, several senior Congress leaders, including Shaktisinh Gohil, Madan Mohan Jha, and Sadanand Singh, visited the family's Gandhi Maidan residence to offer condolences. But top BJP leaders were absent.

Though then-state BJP president Nityanand Rai arrived later in the evening from Delhi to pay respects, the family reportedly felt let down. “Gunjan used to spend 3–4 hours every day working for the BJP. Yet no senior leader or minister even raised their voice against his killing,” his uncle Ram Khemka had told TOI at Gulbi Ghat crematorium.

The family declined to carry Gunjan’s body to the party office for the final rites, a plan they had earlier considered. Only a few BJP MLAs, including Nitin Navin, Arun Kumar Sinha, and Sanjeev Chaurasia, attended the funeral.

With inputs from agencies