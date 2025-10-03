‘Brake oil in cough syrup’: Kamal Nath blames MP govt after child deaths in MP’s Chhindwara

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday blamed the mixing of "brake oil solvent" in cough syrups for the deaths of children with a suspected kidney ailment in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district since September 7.

"Seven children have so far died in Chhindwara after consuming a toxic cough syrup. Emerging facts suggest that the lives of children are being openly put at risk in Chhindwara and across Madhya Pradesh. It is shocking to learn that brake oil solvent, a highly poisonous substance, was mixed in the cough syrup," Nath wrote on X.

"Such blatant adulteration in medicines for children went unchecked for a long time, indicating a complete failure of law and order and the administrative machinery in the state," the former MP from Chhindwara added, referencing his government’s earlier 'Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh' campaign for safe medicines and food.

The deaths are concentrated in Tamia and Koylanchal, about 55 km from the district headquarters.

Acting CMHO Naresh Gunnade confirmed that the first suspected case appeared on August 24, with the first death recorded on September 7. Initial symptoms included high fever and difficulty in urinating.

Parasia sub-divisional magistrate Saurabh Kumar Yadav said that of 4,658 children tested over the past month, 4,411 were normal.

"Samples from children being discharged are also being tested, and more reports are awaited. The health department has immediately banned the sale of combination syrups and alerted all medical stores and pharmacists," he said.

Newly appointed Chhindwara collector Harendra Narayan confirmed that two suspicious syrups were banned and samples from victims’ homes were sent for testing.

Former Collector Sheelendra Singh said doctors were instructed to provide the best care. "Patients in critical condition would be shifted to AIIMS Nagpur and, if needed, Madhya Pradesh's 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service' would be used," he added.

Paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel said ICMR teams surveyed the affected areas, and state health teams sent water samples to Pune for testing. Water and mosquito-related tests returned normal.

Officials in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where a similar death was reported in Sikar on September 28, now suspect contaminated cough syrups. A line list of 1,420 children with cold, fever, and flu-like symptoms is under close monitoring.

Among the nine deaths, at least five had taken Coldref syrup and one Nextro. Private doctors have been ordered to stop treating viral cases independently and refer patients to the Civil Hospital.

The NCDC has collected water and drug samples in both states to determine if contaminated syrup caused the deaths.

Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited has banned 19 batches, while health departments have issued warnings to parents, doctors, and pharmacists.

MP deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said on Friday, "The reports have not found any substances that could suggest that these medicines caused the deaths. However, reports on the remaining medicines are expected by this evening."

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "The government has instructed the administration to take this matter very seriously, investigate thoroughly, and examine how it is affecting people."

Former minister P. C. Sharma said, "The prescription for the syrup was written by none other than a government doctor. Furthermore, the syrup has been banned only in Chhindwara; it should be banned across the entire country. The company that manufactured this syrup should be blacklisted, strict action should be taken against them, and they should be sent to jail."

Authorities have launched an urgent investigation into the Srisan Pharmaceutical Factory in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. Four drug control officers from Delhi and Chennai are inspecting the unit.