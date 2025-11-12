Bombay HC slams Maharashtra over 65 infant deaths in Melghat, calls malnutrition toll ‘horrific’

Calling the deaths of dozens of infants from malnutrition in Maharashtra’s tribal region of Melghat “horrific,” the Bombay High Court on Wednesday rebuked the state government for what it described as an “extremely casual” approach to the crisis.

From June 2025 to date, 65 infants aged between zero and six months have died in the Melghat region, the court noted, citing official records. “This is horrific. The government should be worried and concerned,” said a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil during the hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was addressing a series of public interest litigations filed over recurring deaths of children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in Melghat — a region in Maharashtra’s Amravati district that has long struggled with chronic malnutrition.

The bench observed that it has been passing orders on the issue since 2006, yet the state’s response has remained inadequate. “This shows the seriousness you (government) have on the issue. The approach is extremely casual,” the judges said.

Noting a mismatch between the state’s claims and ground conditions, the bench criticised officials for repeatedly asserting that “everything is in order” while the crisis persists. “The government should be concerned. 65 infants have died from June till now. You should be worried. Just as we are concerned, you all should be too. This is horrific,” the court said.

The judges directed the state to submit an updated report on its interventions to curb malnutrition in Melghat and to outline concrete measures to prevent further deaths.

"This is a very sorry state of affairs. The issue of public health is being taken so lightly by the government," it remarked.

The court urged the government to take the issue seriously and ordered the principal secretaries of four departments- public health, tribal affairs, women and child and finance - of the state government to remain present before it on November 24.

The HC ordered the principal secretaries of the four departments to file their affidavits indicating the steps taken by them on the issue.

It also suggested that doctors posted in such tribal areas should be paid more so that there is some incentive, considering the conditions there.

"There has to be some accountability. You need to have some mechanism," the high court said.