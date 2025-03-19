Still hungry: Editorial on the slow improvement in malnutrition indicators in India's children

A noticeable gap exists between India’s nation­al aspirations and its ground realities. Just two weeks ago, the prime minister assured the nation, once again, that India would soon become a five-trillion-dollar economy. Yet, last week, the minister for women and child development informed Parliament that 37.7% of children enrolled in anganwadis are stunted, while 17.1% are underweight according to the government’s Poshan Tracker. Malnutrition indicators, it was said, have shown signs of improvement. What was left unsaid though is that this improvement is taking place at the rate of about one percentage point annually. This means that India is likely to miss the 2030 deadline to meet the sustainable development goals on child health. While this may seem surprising given that the number of schemes that target child mortality and health have multiplied — going up from 49 in 2008-09 to 93 in 2024-25 — a look at the budgetary ex­penditure on children may reveal the causes for the persistence of child malnutrition. Despite overall allocations to children increasing from Rs 69,242 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1,09,921 crore in 2024-25, the share of child-focused expenditure in the to­tal Union budget has been declining. This share dropped from 3.2% of the total Union expenditure in 2017-18 to 3% in 2019-20, and further to 2.3% in 2024-25. The largest share of this measly pie goes towards children’s education. Nutrition comes second.

State apathy is not the only burden that India’s children have to bear. The spectre of caste looms large here too. Last year, a study had found that Indian children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds — Dalits and Adivasis, for instance — were more stunted than their counterparts in Sub-Saharan Africa. Those from non-stigmatised caste groups, though, fared better than even India’s national average by over 15 percentage points. Some interventions hold promise. The mid-day meal scheme, for example, has fought malnutrition as well as caste-based food biases, but underfunding, corruption and institutional intimidation — criminal charges were filed against a journalist for exposing poor meals in Uttar Pradesh — undermine its effectiveness. Welfare schemes need to be bolstered by addressing overlapping issues such as funding, corruption and caste before India can fulfil its pledge of providing proper nutrition to its children.