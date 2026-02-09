MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 February 2026

Bomb threat emails to at least 10 Delhi schools trigger evacuations, massive security sweep

Fire tenders, bomb squads and dog units fan out across capital after morning emails; searches under way as schools evacuate students

PTI Published 09.02.26, 10:08 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

At least 10 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering massive security movement, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway," a DFS official said.

The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are carrying out extensive searches.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Hindutva line melts: RSS chief Bhagwat calls on Bangladesh Hindus to unite and fight

Asked about the Bangladesh situation and its implications for India’s security, Bhagwat claimed that the Hindus in Bangladesh had this time decided not to flee in the face of adversity
Uttarakhand bulldozer politicsUttarakhand bulldozer politics
Quote left Quote right

I shall continue taking stringent action against the encroachers and the land jihadis

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT