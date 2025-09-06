MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP MPs’ two-day workshop to begin Sunday, PM Modi likely to be felicitated for GST reforms

The party's workshop includes several sessions, including on its history and evolution, and lessons for its parliamentarians on boosting efficiency

PTI Published 06.09.25, 07:45 PM
Narendra Modi

A two-day "karyashala" (workshop) of BJP MPs will begin on Sunday at the Parliament complex where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be felicitated for the GST reforms.

While the workshop was planned several days ago, sources said Modi may now participate as well.

A source said the prime minister is likely to be felicitated by the MPs for the announcement of the new GST slabs which the BJP says will reduce the tax burden on the people and boost the economy.

The BJP and its allies are hopeful that the first flush of positive public sentiment among people over the fall in prices of a host of items will give them a boost in the Bihar elections, expected to be held in November.

The party's workshop includes several sessions, including on its history and evolution, and lessons for its parliamentarians on boosting efficiency.

Modi is also hosting a dinner for the MPs of the BJP and its allies on Monday, a day ahead of the vice presidential election.

The BJP-led NDA's candidate C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's nominee B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, are locked in a straight contest, with numbers clearly favouring the Maharashtra governor.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

