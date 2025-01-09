Delhi polls: BJP manifesto panel recommends allowance for women, free electricity

The manifesto committee of Delhi BJP has recommended a range of initiatives, including a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 for women, free electricity of up to 300 units for individuals and 500 units for places of worship to match the flurry of poll promises already made by the AAP and Congress, party leaders said on Thursday.

The recommendations of the manifesto committee have been sent for approval of the central leadership, they said, adding after a nod by the national leaders, the manifesto having these poll promises will be announced in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to these, the party has already said it will continue other free schemes introduced by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, such as bus rides for women and pilgrimages for the elderly, among others, once in power.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the party's "Parivartan Rally" in Rohini assured Delhiites the BJP government would not stop welfare schemes in public interest if the BJP is voted to power in the national capital.

He also promised that the BJP would ensure women in Delhi can manage their households with ease and people have employment and money in their pockets in the form of savings.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

"On the lines of 'Ladli Behna Yojna' in Madhya Pradesh and 'Ladki Bahin Yojna in Maharashtra, the manifesto committee has recommended that the BJP should provide Rs 2,500 to Delhi women besides from 300 units of free electricity to consumers and 500 units for religious places," said a senior leader associated with drafting of the party's manifesto.

Confirming the recommendations, another senior Delhi BJP leader said the party plans to implement central schemes like the Ayushman Bharat health insurance, which were halted by the AAP government.

The party also aims to accelerate various welfare initiatives, including the registration of properties in unauthorised colonies and the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in pucca houses.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has already announced several poll promises ahead of the elections, including increasing the monthly honorarium for women under the 'Mahila Samman Yojna' to Rs 2,100, up from the Rs 1,000 announced in the Delhi government's budget last year.

Other promises include the 'Sanjeevani Yojna' for free treatment of the elderly in both private and government hospitals, and a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for temple priests and Gurudwara granthis.

Earlier this week, the Congress also announced Rs 2,500 monthly allowance under 'Pyaari Didi Yojna" and Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to Delhi people if elected to power.

The BJP is making all out efforts to come back to power in Delhi after a gap of over 25 years. The party after 1998 has been kept out of power first by the Congress till 2013 and then by the AAP.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.