MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

BJP government 'only promoting capitalists' amid significant inflation: Rahul Gandhi

The Centre is diverting attention from important issues, says the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha

PTI Published 20.02.25, 02:05 PM
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the birth anniversary function of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the birth anniversary function of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP government at the Centre of diverting attention from real issues and promoting capitalists.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency, first visited the Hanuman temple at Churuva border. After spending some time at the temple, he proceeded towards Bachhrawan.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Bachhrawan, the former Congress president addressed a party workers' conference and urged them to maintain a stronghold at the booth level.

"Inflation has risen significantly, and the BJP government is only promoting capitalists," he alleged.

Meanwhile, some BJP workers claimed they have been placed under house arrest during Gandhi's visit.

BJP mandal president Pravesh Verma alleged, "Along with 25 workers, we have been confined to the nagar panchayat office. It is the MP's responsibility to stay here, listen to the problems of the people, and resolve them because the people of Raebareli elected him as their representative.

"Rahul Gandhi is not paying attention to the public," he charged.

However, there was no confirmation from the police about the house arrest.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Inflation Rahul Gandhi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Bring out white paper detailing USAID's support over decades': Jairam Ramesh to govt

After Elon Musk-led DOGE on February 16 cancelled $21 million claimed to have been previously allotted to 'voter turnout in India', BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that the Congress-led UPA 'enabled infiltration of India’s institutions by forces opposed to the nation’s interests'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots... confident she'll work for Delhi's growth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT