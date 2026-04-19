BJP, BJD trade barbs over seat recast bill amid women’s quota row

The war of words between the BJD and the BJP intensified on Saturday over Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which fell through in Parliament.

The BJD described the development as a victory for states like Odisha, arguing the bill could have reduced their share of representation. BJP leaders, however, accused the regional party of obstructing women’s empowerment by opposing a measure they said was key to implementing reservation.

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Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi alleged that the Opposition obstructed the women’s reservation bill, calling it a betrayal of “Nari Shakti” and accusing rivals of “putting politics over progress”.

BJD supremo Naveen Supremo on Saturday strongly condemned the attempt to link the women’s reservation bill with the delimitation bill, accusing the BJP of compromising Odisha’s political interests.

Reacting to the issue in Delhi, Naveen said: “BJD has always stood for women’s empowerment — from the panchayat level right up to Parliament. We pioneered 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions and continue to fully support the women’s reservation bill.”

“However, we are completely against any move that reduces Odisha’s political power through delimitation. The people of Odisha have clearly know who has consistently fought for their rights and how the BJP has compromised them.”

“By supporting the reduction of Odisha’s political power, the BJP stands exposed before the people of the state,” Naveen added.

BJD’s Rajya Sabha leader Manas Ranjan Mangaraj said his party has consistently backed women’s reservation but opposed what he termed a “hasty” delimitation move. He asserted that the women’s reservation bill had already been passed in 2023 and notified in 2026, and could be implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Countering the BJD, BJP leader Amar Patnaik accused it of pursuing an “anti-women agenda”. He said the delimitation bill was essential to operationalise the Women’s Reservation Act and ensure equitable representation.