BJP and Delhi Police involved in 'conspiracy to kill Kejriwal': Atishi writes to EC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police of conspiring to "kill" its supremo Arvind Kejriwal and urged the Election Commission (EC) to restore his security cover provided by the Punjab Police that was withdrawn.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the Delhi Police to the allegation.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi chief minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, said they have written to the EC demanding "fair grounds" for the AAP in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls and the restoration of Kejriwal's security cover given by the Punjab Police, along with an audit of "life-threatening" attacks on him.

They alleged that the Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre, has turned a blind eye on the alleged attacks on Kejriwal in accordance with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's order.

"There are two players involved in this conspiracy to kill Kejriwal-ji -- the BJP and the Delhi Police. They are both conspiring to end Kejriwal's life. Attacks have been attempted on him one after the other. In October (last year), an attack was made on Kejriwal. Upon investigation by us, it was found that the attackers were BJP workers, but police took no action," Atishi alleged.

"We have written to the EC demanding that Kejriwal's security be restored. We do not trust the Delhi Police as it is under Amit Shah's control," she added.

The AAP leaders alleged that resorting to "dirty politics" ahead of the Delhi polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conspired to get Kejriwal's security removed.

"We write to you with utmost urgency and grave concern regarding the security arrangements of Arvind Kejriwal, ex-chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who has been consistently facing grave threats to his life and deliberate lapses in his security detail.

"These lapses are not isolated incidents but appear to be part of a larger, orchestrated pattern designed to jeopardise his safety," the letter written by the AAP leaders to the EC read.

It alleged that on different occasions over the last three months, multiple targeted attacks on Kejriwal, including incidents of physical assault and stone pelting during a political rally, were attempted, exacerbating their concerns.

The letter complained that police "simply acted as mute spectators" and did not make an attempt to protect Kejriwal.

The chief ministers called the Union home ministry's reported order to withdraw the Punjab Police's security cover for Kejriwal in Delhi a "politically-motivated" decision.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly asked to withdraw the Punjab Police's security cover for Kejriwal in Delhi as he already enjoys Z-plus security here.

"The Punjab Police, which has been a crucial and reliable component of his security detail, has been abruptly withdrawn without consultation or justification. This reckless and politically-motivated decision has left Kejriwal entirely dependent on the Delhi Police -- a force directly controlled by the BJP through its government at the Centre," they said in the letter.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said the police personnel from his state deployed for Kejriwal's security have been withdrawn.

"Following directions from the Delhi Police and the EC, we withdrew the component of the Punjab Police in the security of Kejriwalji," Yadav said.

The AAP leaders urged the EC to "conduct an immediate and thorough review of Arvind Kejriwal's security arrangements and implement robust measures to ensure his safety" and "reinstate or augment the presence of the Punjab Police in his security detail to provide reliable and impartial protection".

At the press conference, Mann argued that BJP leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receive protection from other states when they require it.

"Those who receive Z-plus security are supposed to be provided protection. Yogi Adityanath, for example, gets security from his own state and also receives protection here while campaigning as he is Z-plus protectee.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also requested for help from the Punjab Police during elections. She had told me that she does not trust central forces. So we had provided security to her and charged money for it," Mann said.

