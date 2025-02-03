BJP alleges AAP backs illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshis, claims demographic manipulation

With just two days to go for voting in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "patronising" illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in Delhi, and said this is causing a "demographic manipulation" and affecting the electoral process.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited a JNU study to claim that migrant workers from Purvanchal and other states were getting edged in Delhi out by Rohingya and Bangladeshi "infiltrators" in low paying jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The report cited political patronage by some parties to these infiltrators. The AAP has a crucial role in protecting them and facilitating fake voter registration," he charged, citing the report prepared by Professor Manuradha Chaudhary and others.

The report claims an informal network of brokers and religious preachers also plays a role in facilitating the influx of infiltrators and providing them with fake documents, he said.

The infiltrators are also pushing the crime rate up and the electoral process is also being destroyed through a "demographic manipulation", he charged.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the BJP's charges.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.