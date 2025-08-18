MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 18 August 2025

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik stable, likely to be discharged on August 18

There has been significant improvement in the health condition of Naveen Patnaik, and he feels fine. The treatment is going on, says the hospital

PTI Published 18.08.25, 12:51 PM
Naveen Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik. PTI picture

BJD supremo and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for dehydration, is now "stable" and likely to be discharged on Monday, a source at the health facility said.

Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday due to dehydration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There has been significant improvement in the health condition of Naveen Patnaik, and he feels fine. The treatment is going on,” the hospital said in a bulletin at 11 am.

Patnaik is likely to be discharged during the day, the hospital source said.

The 78-year-old politician has been "responding well" to treatment, and his condition has been "improving", said a bulletin issued by the private hospital on Sunday.

Also Read

BJD vice president Sanjay Das Burma said, "Patnaik is now stable and has recovered from the dehydration problem." Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the assembly, complained of uneasiness on Saturday night, and some doctors visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, BJD leaders said.

BJD leaders and workers on Monday morning offered ‘diya’ (lamp) at Shree Liangaraj Temple here, and prayed for the speedy recovery of Patnaik.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan prayed for the speedy recovery of the BJD leader.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Naveen Patnaik Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s tariffs will crush India’s exporters, threatening livelihoods

New US taxes on American imports, even at 25%, will hurt many Indian businesses and may put vast numbers of people out of work
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

India is paying price for PM’s (infamous) clean chit to China given publicly on June 19, 2020

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT