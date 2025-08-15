Odisha govt revives Bhubaneswar metro project after Naveen Patnaik criticism

Odisha government has decided to revive the Bhubaneswar metro railway project after former chief minister Naveen Patnaik criticised the government’s announcement to cancel the BJD government project.

Minister, urban and housing development, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra on Thursday said: “Odisha government will soon submit a proposal to the Centre to revive the metro railway project. With the help of the Centre, we will soon begin work on the metro railway project. We will also seek technical expertise for this.”

The minister said: “A technical committee has been formed and it has been asked to submit a report on the routes on which the metro train will run. It will also offer suggestions about parking facilities. Before finalising a feasibility report and blueprint for the project, we will seek public opinion.”

Mohapatra said: “Before finalising the report, the panel will undertake visits to different cities to study the feasibility of having a metro railway project, examine possible reports and prepare a detailed report on the new metro route.” The committee will also come up with a plan on whether the tracks will be underground or on elevated viaducts.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for Bhubaneswar’s first metro rail project on January 1, 2024. The project was expected to come at a cost of ₹6255.94 crore. The metro rail project would connect Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik Airport with Trisulia Square near Cuttack, covering a distance of 26km. It will have twenty stations.

In July, however, the state government had scrapped the metro railway project, citing traffic congestion on the proposed route and terminated its contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC).

Soon after, Naveen Patnaik had remarked: “The double-engine government has betrayed the people of Odisha by cancelling an important project like metro rail. The shocking decision will push the city ten years back.”

Naveen also said his government had been focusing on creating world-class sports infrastructure, organising international events, providing seamless modern transport and developing the IT ecosystem.

Citing reasons for the cancellation, Mohapatra said on Thursday that during the testing phase, people faced severe constraints. “If construction had begun on the old route, the entire stretch would have been choked. That is why the new committee will recommend an alternative track,” the minister said.