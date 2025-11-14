BJD questions spike in Nuapada bypoll turnout as party alleges large-scale rigging

With less than 12 hours to go for the counting of votes in Nuapada, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday raised doubts over the unusually high polling figures recorded in the constituency, accusing the ruling BJP of indulging in booth-level rigging.

According to official data, more than 91 per cent voting was recorded in 41 booths, including several located in Maoist-affected areas where turnout exceeded 90 per cent. The constituency registered an overall polling percentage of 83.45 per cent, the highest ever in Nuapada, when voting was held on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference here, former minister and BJD vice-president Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said: “We always welcome active public participation. But such unexpected turnout and above 90 per cent polling in 41 booths raises suspicion about the voting pattern. We hope this is janadesh and not jantradesh — the people’s verdict, not the verdict of machines.”

Nayak added: “Till 5pm on polling day, officials reported 75 per cent turnout. Later, the figure was revised to 83.5 per cent. Higher turnout is usually positive, but a jump of over eight per cent after polling officially ended is highly suspicious. Polling above 91 per cent in as many as 41 booths raises serious doubts about rigging.”

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said: “There was an election here in 2024, but it never witnessed such turnout. Nuapada has seen several by-elections, but none reported voting on this scale. People from Chhattisgarh entered these areas without any checks. Even though we flagged these issues, the chief electoral officer (CEO) remained silent.”

Mohanty demanded that CCTV footage from all booths with above 90 per cent polling be made public. “Only the footage can confirm whether genuine voters participated or manipulation took place. Videos circulating on social media allegedly show EVMs being transported in private vehicles. The claim of a free and fair election has become a joke. After candidate theft and vote theft, now we are witnessing booth theft,” he alleged.

Senior BJD general secretary Dr Lekhashree Samantsinghar said: “The BJP never believes in democratic processes but depends on irregular practices. Over 90 per cent voting is rare in any election, let alone a bypoll, and naturally raises suspicion. Government officials acted like BJP agents.”

However, additional chief electoral officer Sushanta Kumar Mishra dismissed the allegations, saying the high turnout was due to extensive voter awareness campaigns. “We made elaborate arrangements for the counting process. A three-tier security system has been put in place,” he said.

Reacting to the BJD’s allegations, BJP state general secretary Biranchi Naryan Tripathy said: “The BJD is apprehensive of losing the Nuapada by-election. That’s why they are bringing allegations of rigging and raising the issue of high percentage of polling.”

The by-election was necessitated by the death of incumbent BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The counting on Friday is being viewed anxiously by all three major political parties—the BJP, BJD and Congress—as well as the 14 candidates whose fate now rests in the ballot boxes.