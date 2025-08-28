MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bihar on security alert, intelligence inputs warn of 3 Pakistani terrorists slip into state

Bihar Police has alerted all districts and released the names and photos of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists believed to have entered the state via Nepal through Araria

PTI Published 28.08.25, 03:24 PM

Videograb

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday.

Bihar Police headquarters has issued an alert to all district police and has also issued the names and photographs of the terrorists, belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. It is suspected that all of them reached Bihar via Nepal through Araria.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said, "Yes, a general alert has been sounded across the state. All district police and several other wings of the Bihar Police have been directed to maintain a close watch and 'extraordinary' vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations. The security has already been heightened in the state."

When specifically asked about the inputs suggesting three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, the DGP said, "I can only say that a general alert has been sounded across the state". He refused to divulge more details about the alert.

However, sources said intelligence inputs suggest that all three terrorists have entered Bihar. Photographs of Pakistani terrorists Hasnain, Adil, and Usman have also been released and sent to all district police. Hasnain is a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil from Umerkot, and Usman from Bahawalpur in Pakistan, sources said.

The state shares a long, porous boundary with Nepal.

Security around the vital institutions and tourist places in Rajgir, Bodhgaya, Patna and several other places had been enhanced as a precautionary measure.

Security had been beefed at all places where footfall of tourists was high, like Mahabodhi Temple Complex (Bodh Gaya), Viswa Shanti Stupa (Rajgir), Mahaveer temple and Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib (Patna). Besides, security was also enhanced at all airports in the state.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

