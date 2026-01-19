Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin elected unopposed as BJP national president at 45

Nitin Nabin, the five-term Bihar MLA on Monday was elected unopposed as the BJP’s national president, becoming the youngest leader to hold the post.

Nabin emerged as the sole candidate for the top organisational role, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s senior leadership backing his nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formal declaration of his election is scheduled for Tuesday, when he will succeed J. P. Nadda, who has led the party since 2020.

Also Read BJP keen to show new president Nitin Nabin is no figurehead, but party insiders say otherwise

“I hereby announce that only one name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of national president of Bharatiya Janata Party,” said K. Laxman, the returning officer for the presidential election, in a statement.

According to Laxman, 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin, all of which were found to be valid. Of these, 36 were submitted by BJP state units, while one came from the BJP Parliamentary Party.

Prime Minister Modi was among the proposers, along with outgoing president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

Nabin’s election follows the completion of organisational elections in the states. Laxman said the process for electing the national president began after 30 out of 36 state presidents had been chosen, crossing the required threshold.

The schedule was notified and the electoral roll published on January 16, 2026. The nomination window was open between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday.

“In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Shri Nitin Nabin for the post of national president. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid,” Laxman said.

A large section of the BJP’s leadership was present during the process, including Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju.

Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Nayab Saini, Pramod Sawant, Pema Khandu and Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended. Born in 1980, the year the BJP was founded, Nabin’s political journey has been closely linked to the party.

He entered active politics in 2006 after the death of his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a BJP MLA. Over the years, he has built a steady profile in Bihar politics and has served as the state’s minister for law and justice, urban development and housing.

In December last year, Nabin was appointed the party’s working president, a move that was seen as a signal of the leadership’s confidence in him.