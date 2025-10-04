Bihar Congress questions EC over 247 voters at one address, duplicate entries, demands clarity

The Bihar Congress has criticised the Election Commission (EC) over discrepancies in the state’s voter list following the Statewide Intensive Revision (SIR), raising questions about the credibility of the electoral process.

Speaking after a meeting with the EC, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar Ram highlighted widespread irregularities across the state.

“In Jamui, 247 voters are registered at a single address. In Muzaffarpur the same person's name was found multiple times in the voter list. In some places, names of deceased individuals are included in the voter list; in others, multiple voters have been listed with the same father's name,” Ram said.

He accused the EC of rushing the SIR process, creating opportunities for manipulation. “The EC had said that it was ready for the election in January itself, but the truth about SIR is continuously coming to light,” he added.

The Congress has demanded full accountability and transparency regarding the voter lists. “First, regarding the list released on the 30th, Congress demands that the list of those who migrated be deleted. Second, a list of 2.153 million new names added through Form-6 be provided," Ram said.

He further questioned the validity of the additions. "Furthermore, their age should also be known, as Form-6 contains the names of new voters. However, numerous cases have been reported where the names of people aged 70-75 have been added. Third, how many women's names have been deleted and added to the new list? What are the reasons for these deletions and additions? This information should also be provided," he added.

“Fourth, a list of those who have died should also be provided, along with their names. The EC has stated very seriously that it is taking this initiative to stop infiltrators. However, not a single infiltrator's name has been registered with the EC so far. Fifth, we demand that the names of the infiltrators identified be disclosed,” Ram said.

“The EC had said that we will delete the names of infiltrators through SIR, but so far the name of no infiltrator has come forward,” he added.

The Congress had reportedly called for Aadhaar-based verification for the SIR process, which the EC had initially rejected but later implemented following a Supreme Court directive.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also weighed in, posting on X to criticise the EC and accuse it of partiality. He alleged that the electoral roll following the SIR process contains multiple irregularities.

“The EC has orchestrated the entire SIR drama at the behest of the BJP. Even the claims of reforms by the EC in the final SIR are proving to be wrong. Reports are coming in from all regions of Bihar that confirm the sole purpose of the entire process is to provide political advantage to the BJP and its allied parties,” Ramesh claimed in his post in Hindi.

He questioned the EC over anomalies in the voter lists. “Will Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar explain how 247 voters were found in a single household and why one person's name appears 3-3 times on the same booth? How are such massive irregularities surfacing in the final voter list? Or will they, as before, remain silent?"

Ramesh also highlighted the potential electoral consequences of the deletions. “The concerning aspect is that in some assembly constituencies, the number of voters' names being deleted exceeds the victory margin from the previous elections,” he said.

He added that the Congress has repeatedly urged that the EC function as an impartial body representing all citizens, not as a partisan entity. “The current lax functioning and politically biased policies of the Election Commission are adversely affecting India's democracy and our international image,” he said.

“We are reiterating once again that instead of rushing to complete the SIR process initiated to assist the BJP, the EC should work impartially,” Ramesh concluded.

The allegations underscore growing tension between the Congress and the EC, as the Bihar Assembly elections approach.

With widespread claims of irregularities and possible manipulation, the credibility of the SIR exercise has come under intense scrutiny, raising concerns over the transparency and fairness of the electoral process in the state.