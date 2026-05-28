Banned Manipuri insurgent outfit commander arrested in Delhi; cache of rifles, explosives seized in Kakching

In a joint operation, security forces have arrested Haobijam Dilip Singh, a key commander of the banned Manipuri insurgent outfit Kangleipak Communist Party, in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, Manipur Police and Central agencies.

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Based on his interrogation, security forces carried out a recovery operation in Manipur's Kakching district, leading to the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, the officials said.

Haobijam, believed to be a key member of the proscribed outfit, was wanted in more than a dozen cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

According to the officials, Haobijam came to Delhi for a “secret meeting”, prompting central agencies to probe whether the national capital was also on the radar of the insurgent group.

Investigators are examining his movements, contacts and the purpose of his visit to Delhi, sources said.

Further details about Haobijam’s arrest are awaited.

Among the weapons seized in Kakching were an AK-56 rifle, an Amogh rifle, an AI rifle and an M4 rifle fitted with a scope. Several empty magazines of INSAS, AK, SLR, M4 and light machine gun (LMG) rifles were also seized, they said.

The security forces also recovered 51 high-explosive bombs, two para bombs, 11 detonators and four lethod shells during the operation.

The officials said nearly 2,000 live cartridges of different calibres, including Amogh, INSAS, AK, .303 and SLR ammunition, were also seized from the site.

Apart from arms and explosives, security forces recovered bags of different colours, a tarpaulin sheet, plastic bags and a Redmi 13C mobile phone fitted with Airtel and Jio SIM cards, they said.

Officials suspect that the seized weapons and explosives could have been meant for large-scale violent activities in Manipur and elsewhere.

The central agencies are now investigating whether there was any larger conspiracy involving Delhi or any other metropolitan cities, sources said.

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