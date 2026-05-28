Jaishankar, Ukrainian counterpart discuss battlefield situation and renewed push for 'lasting peace'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha have discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, battlefield developments and efforts aimed at achieving a "comprehensive and lasting peace".

The meeting took place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers, known as the Gymnich Forum, in Cyprus.

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Jaishankar, in a social media post, described the interaction as a "useful meeting" and said the two sides "exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict" and bilateral cooperation.

Sybiha said the "meaningful meeting" focused on Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the "battlefield developments, in particular, Ukraine's growing initiative”.

He said, despite Russia's attempts "to intimidate our people through terror", including a recent massive strike on Kyiv, Ukraine remained determined and resilient.

"Our message is clear: we want to end this war and achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace," the Ukrainian foreign minister said in a social media post. Sybiha said the two leaders also exchanged views on peace efforts and the need for stronger global engagement.

"As Europe steps up its responsibility, we would welcome India's strong voice and input," he said.

The two sides also discussed strengthening bilateral ties and agreed to maintain regular dialogue on issues of mutual interest.

India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict while maintaining close relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that “this is not an era of war” and offered India’s support for peace efforts.

Separately, Jaishankar also met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia.

He also held talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on India-EU cooperation and regional developments in West Asia.

Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday to participate in the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers, a key gathering expected to discuss major geopolitical and strategic issues facing Europe and the wider region.

In a social media post, Jaishankar thanked Kallas and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos for the invitation.

"Arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers - Gymnich,” he said in the post.

The Gymnich meetings are informal gatherings of EU foreign ministers, held periodically to discuss major geo-economic challenges, security, and strategic matters.

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